BTIM Corp. Purchases Shares of 13,100 iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 89.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 202,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

EPP opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.