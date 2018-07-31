BTIM Corp. Invests $2.45 Million in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,395 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,556,157 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $834,275,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,909,233 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $321,208,000 after purchasing an additional 247,413 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 197.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,441,064 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,108,000 after purchasing an additional 956,715 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 902,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $99,649,000 after purchasing an additional 361,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,978 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $99,035,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EXPE shares. ValuEngine downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $134.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $159.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $986,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.