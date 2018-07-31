BT Group (BTA) Given sector perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTA. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.27) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 248 ($3.26) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BT Group to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 290 ($3.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%.

