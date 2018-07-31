Brown & Brown (BRO) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Media stories about Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brown & Brown earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4231681452624 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price target on Brown & Brown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of Brown & Brown opened at $29.41 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

