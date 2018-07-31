Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$45.50 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$46.50 to C$45.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners opened at C$53.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$45.48 and a one year high of C$59.28.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
