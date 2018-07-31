Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$45.50 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$46.50 to C$45.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners opened at C$53.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of C$45.48 and a one year high of C$59.28.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.