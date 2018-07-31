Brokers Offer Predictions for Emera Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (EMA)

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. Emera had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$51.50 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.63.

TSE:EMA opened at C$42.30 on Monday. Emera has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$49.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

