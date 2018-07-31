Brokerages Set Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Target Price at $13.17

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson set a $12.00 price target on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $276,507.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,978 shares in the company, valued at $977,569.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel M. Pashcow sold 25,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $286,811.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,082.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $375,000.

Shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.53 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RAMCO (NYSE:RPT) is a premier, national publicly-traded shopping center real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The Company's primary business is the ownership and management of regional town centers, urban infill properties and neighborhood shopping centers primarily located in 15 of the 40 largest metropolitan markets in the United States.

