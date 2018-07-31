Brokerages Set MINDBODY Inc (MB) Price Target at $36.56

Shares of MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

MB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:MB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. 1,505,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,102. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.50 and a beta of -0.10. MINDBODY has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. MINDBODY had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that MINDBODY will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $691,111.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $777,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MINDBODY during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in MINDBODY during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in MINDBODY during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MINDBODY during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in MINDBODY during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

