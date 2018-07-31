Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (IFC) Price Target at $106.40

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$106.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised Intact Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$97.51. 49,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,235. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$91.65 and a 12-month high of C$109.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81. The business had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.93%.

In other Intact Financial news, insider Mark Alan Tullis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.16, for a total transaction of C$47,580.00. Also, Director Robert Leary acquired 2,645 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,528.35. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $248,170.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.