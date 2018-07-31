Brokerages Set Galliford Try plc (GFRD) Price Target at $1,132.20

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,132.20 ($14.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

In other news, insider Terry Miller acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 991 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £17,838 ($23,437.13).

Shares of LON:GFRD traded up GBX 23.50 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 926.50 ($12.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,104. Galliford Try has a fifty-two week low of GBX 772.50 ($10.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,592 ($20.92).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding and construction company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.