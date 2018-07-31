Brokerages Set EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) PT at $67.00

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

EQM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Michael A. Bryson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,247.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 68.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,742,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 98,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 131.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 301.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT Midstream Partners opened at $50.98 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. EQT Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 63.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EQT Midstream Partners will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. This is a positive change from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.08%.

About EQT Midstream Partners

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

