Brokerages Set Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR) Price Target at $2.47

Shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.47.

ECR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources in a report on Friday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Eclipse Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of Eclipse Resources by 594.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 80,561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 68,961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Eclipse Resources by 485.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 118,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eclipse Resources by 552.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 169,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eclipse Resources by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 118,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Eclipse Resources traded down $0.02, reaching $1.60, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 24,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,072. The firm has a market cap of $471.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eclipse Resources has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. equities research analysts forecast that Eclipse Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

