Brokerages Set Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Target Price at $51.46

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.46.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Cheesecake Factory opened at $57.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.29. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $764,666.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,954 shares of company stock worth $1,331,784. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

