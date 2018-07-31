Brokerages Set Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Target Price at $54.15

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ambarella from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

AMBA stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 19,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,569. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ambarella had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $363,987.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George Laplante sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $120,550.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,129.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,657 shares of company stock valued at $897,714 over the last quarter. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,066,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 326,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 27,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

