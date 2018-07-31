Brokerages Expect Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.05. Stratasys reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.32 million. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,259,000 after buying an additional 306,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,428,000 after buying an additional 50,186 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 120.1% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 824,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 683,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 3,143.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 616,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 597,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.21. 1,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,490. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.33. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

