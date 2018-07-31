Brokerages Expect Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) to post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pampa Energia’s earnings. Pampa Energia reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,528.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pampa Energia will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pampa Energia.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 26.52%.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 61.4% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 238,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 729.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 21,844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $16,603,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 76.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. Pampa Energia has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

