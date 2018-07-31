Brokerages Expect New Relic Inc (NEWR) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.34 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New Relic to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.35.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $531,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Gochee sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $449,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,543,806.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,109 shares of company stock worth $38,838,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,496,000 after buying an additional 340,747 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in New Relic by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 735,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New Relic by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 331,291 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 386,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.70. 1,207,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,414. New Relic has a 12 month low of $42.69 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.03 and a beta of 0.84.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

