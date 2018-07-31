Brokerages Expect Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) will report sales of $77.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.30 million and the lowest is $73.30 million. Cypress Energy Partners reported sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $297.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $307.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $308.10 million per share, with estimates ranging from $293.20 million to $323.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cypress Energy Partners.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 71.49% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELP shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cypress Energy Partners opened at $7.65 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $90.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.00%.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. It operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

