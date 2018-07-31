Brokerages Expect Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.39.

In related news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $961,319.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,633.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 75,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,742 shares of company stock worth $1,648,107. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CATY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

