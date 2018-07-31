Brokerages Anticipate Owens Corning (OC) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Brokerages expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $1.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79. Owens Corning reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.52 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.52 to $59.96 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Owens Corning from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of Owens Corning traded up $0.35, reaching $62.87, during midday trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,940,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,489. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

