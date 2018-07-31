Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Northcoast Research set a $120.00 price objective on Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $120.48 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $82.86 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 78.9% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.