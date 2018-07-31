Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (EVH) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVH. MED upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 982,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,399. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley sold 164,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $3,660,299.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,418,046 shares of company stock valued at $66,507,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,419,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,286,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,091,000 after purchasing an additional 427,081 shares during the period.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

