Broderick Brian C Has $476,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Broderick Brian C reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.6% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $439,865.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 64,184 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,492,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,377,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,336 shares of company stock worth $19,247,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.