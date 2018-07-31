Broadview Advisors LLC Sells 14,550 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Broadview Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.17. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In related news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,936.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.05.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

