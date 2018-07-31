Broadview Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)

Broadview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 221,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000. Broadview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Construction Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $6,006,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Construction Partners Inc has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $14.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.29 million. research analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. Its services cover construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides site development, paving, utility and drainage systems, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.