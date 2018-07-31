BroadSoft Inc (BSFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ:BSFT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on BroadSoft in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get BroadSoft alerts:

NASDAQ BSFT remained flat at $$54.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,017. BroadSoft has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BroadSoft during the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BroadSoft during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in BroadSoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BroadSoft by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BroadSoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter.

About BroadSoft

BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BroadSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BroadSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.