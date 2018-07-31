Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions traded up $0.78, hitting $113.88, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $120.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 45,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $5,213,581.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,712 shares in the company, valued at $10,913,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.73, for a total transaction of $137,331.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,884.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,270 shares of company stock worth $20,727,017 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

