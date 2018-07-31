BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock’s (BATS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BATS. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($70.29) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.81) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.32) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 4,500 ($59.12) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,225 ($68.65).

Shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock opened at GBX 4,152.50 ($54.56) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a one year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.40) and a one year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($74.15).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In other news, insider Alan Davy bought 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,931 ($51.65) per share, with a total value of £1,533.09 ($2,014.31). Insiders purchased a total of 49 shares of company stock valued at $191,660 in the last three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

