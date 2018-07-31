BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a GBX 4,800 ($63.07) target price on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.87) price target on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($70.29) price target on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.32) price target on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,225 ($68.65).

Get BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock alerts:

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock traded up GBX 48.50 ($0.64), hitting GBX 4,201 ($55.20), during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 3,417,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a 1-year low of GBX 4,064 ($53.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,643.60 ($74.15).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In related news, insider Alan Davy purchased 39 shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,931 ($51.65) per share, with a total value of £1,533.09 ($2,014.31). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49 shares of company stock valued at $191,660.

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.