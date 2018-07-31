Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 1,772 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,110,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 99,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $131.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

