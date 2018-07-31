Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,551 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,127,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 683,220 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $69.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

