Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,604,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,750,000 after buying an additional 458,871 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,873,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,119,000 after buying an additional 106,369 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,787,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,832,000 after buying an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,337,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,402,000 after buying an additional 565,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,037,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,020,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF opened at $160.48 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $140.54 and a 1-year high of $164.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

