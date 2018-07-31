Brightcove (BCOV) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brightcove from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brightcove from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $305.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.63 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 182,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Brightcove by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Brightcove by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,117,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 529,462 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Brightcove by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 92,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

