Brean Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centerstate Bank (CSFL)

Brean Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Centerstate Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James cut Centerstate Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised Centerstate Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

Shares of CSFL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,100. Centerstate Bank has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $32.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 19.81%. equities research analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

In other Centerstate Bank news, insider Ernest S. Pinner sold 38,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,221,993.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 11.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 30.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Centerstate Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.