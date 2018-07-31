Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (BBRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group opened at $4.05 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Bravo Brio Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc owns and operates Italian restaurants in the United States. It operates full-service Italian restaurants under the BRAVO! Cucina Italiana brand name; Italian chophouse restaurants under the BRIO Tuscan Grille brand name; and full-service American-French bistro restaurant under the Bon Vie brand name.

