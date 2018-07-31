Brandon Howard Leigh Acquires 11,000 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) insider Brandon Howard Leigh purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £25,520 ($33,530.42).

PZ Cussons opened at GBX 229.80 ($3.02) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. PZ Cussons plc has a 12-month low of GBX 199.70 ($2.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 367.80 ($4.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.61 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67.

PZC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities lowered their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 230 ($3.02) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 250 ($3.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances.

