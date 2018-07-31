Brady Corp (BRC) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Brady worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $472,513.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,136.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $79,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,457 shares of company stock worth $1,139,225. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady opened at $37.25 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Brady had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

