Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 8,022 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 266.3% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,791. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.07.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

