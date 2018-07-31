Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 241,932 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 955.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,932 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $2,112,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,663,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,073,910 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

TransUnion traded down $1.41, hitting $70.65, during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 745,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,516. TransUnion has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

