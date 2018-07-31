Bp Plc Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,841,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 287,676 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter worth $54,667,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 27,607.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 205,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 205,120 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth $44,661,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter worth $43,304,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A opened at $209.67 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $191.71 and a 52-week high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Friday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

