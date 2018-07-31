BP plc (BP) Holdings Cut by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,009 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BP by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,017,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $852,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of BP by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,524,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $183,419,000 after purchasing an additional 676,392 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BP by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,303,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,450,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,297,799 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,232,000 after purchasing an additional 185,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 15.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,941,585 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,712,000 after purchasing an additional 254,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

BP stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. BP plc has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. BP had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

