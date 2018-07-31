BP (BP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.10

News stories about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BP earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.7076082332303 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BP. HSBC raised BP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised BP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Macquarie raised BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $68.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

