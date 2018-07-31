BowLeven (BLVN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.50

BowLeven PLC (LON:BLVN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.53), with a volume of 827581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.53).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BowLeven in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

About BowLeven

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company has strategic equity interests in two permits in Cameroon, including the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers; and the onshore Bomono permit covering an area of 2,328 square kilometers.

