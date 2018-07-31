Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Holdings Trimmed by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bottomline Technologies worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,447,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 588,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 504,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 113,865 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of Bottomline Technologies opened at $53.48 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 152.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $101.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,709 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $116,893.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 19,591 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $911,961.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,819 shares in the company, valued at $17,773,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,855 shares of company stock worth $2,592,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.