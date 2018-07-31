BorgWarner (BWA) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $59.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BorgWarner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.47.

BWA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. 48,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,988,000 after acquiring an additional 460,476 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,149,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 376,030 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1,999.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 316,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 301,630 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in BorgWarner by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,084,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,183,000 after acquiring an additional 290,788 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

