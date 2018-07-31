Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 52.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.50 EPS.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton opened at $44.80 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,600 shares of company stock worth $16,416,542 over the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $10,615,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 105,345 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.