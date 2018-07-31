Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $62,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $627,190.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Booking opened at $2,029.90 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.68 by $1.32. Booking had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,172.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

