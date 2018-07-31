BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $9.09 Million Stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 189.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,336 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock worth $9,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 10,000 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone bought 1,407,000 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,467,000 shares of company stock worth $34,261,480. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.