BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 99,635 Shares of IHS Markit (INFO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) by 149.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFO. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in IHS Markit in the second quarter worth approximately $47,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,849,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,442,000 after buying an additional 809,648 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 16.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,135,000 after buying an additional 697,817 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,053,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,912,000 after buying an additional 667,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in IHS Markit by 32.6% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,339,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,602,000 after buying an additional 329,437 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of IHS Markit opened at $52.90 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. IHS Markit has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $54.31.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $104,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,959.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,000 shares of company stock worth $112,602,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

