BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a $197.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $195.00.

APD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.00.

Air Products & Chemicals opened at $161.23 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1-year low of $141.88 and a 1-year high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 69.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2,231.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

